8th Annual Healthy Beauty Awards

Health.com
March 26, 2011

From a concealer that fights blemishes to an eye cream that targets fine lines, we tested hundreds of products to find the 14 best, the healthiest ones for you. We present our 8th annual Healthy Beauty Awards:

How we picked the winners
To narrow 970 entries down to 14 winners, we started out by picking 5 finalists in each category that metand in most cases exceededour criteria. They had to:

  • deliver health benefits

  • have good-for-you ingredients

  • be easy to use

  • be innovative

From there, our panel of dermatologists experimented with the finalists for a month before choosing our winners.

We've grouped our 2006 winners in three categorieshair, makeup and skinbelow.

Best Hair Products

Best Makeup Products

Best Skin Products

