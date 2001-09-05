A Coffee Break for Tired Feet

We asked Donna Perillo, owner of New Yorks Sweet Lily Spa, for an at-home recipe to pamper your feet and help get them ready to emerge from winters boots and wool socks. “The caffeine in the coffee reduces redness and swelling, while the salt, coffee grinds, and vanilla beansalong with the lactic acid in the whipped creamare all natural exfoliants,” Perillo says.

What you need:

¼ cup sea salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground coffee beans

1 tablespoon ground vanilla beans

¼ cup olive oil

1 pot of coffee, at room temperature

Whipped cream

Follow these steps.

1. Mix salt, coffee and vanilla bean grounds, and oil in a bowl.

2. Pour the coffee in a basin and add the whipped cream.

3. Place feet in the basin and soak for about 10 minutes.

4. Take a scoop of the salt mixture and rub it over feet and calves, concentrating on callused areas.

5. Rinse feet with warm water, dry them lightly with a towel, and follow with a hydrating moisturizer.