A Cleanser That Soothes Summer Skin

Unless you spend the summer at the movies, your skin is bound to suffer. Sun, sweat, and wind can leave the skin on your face irritated, greasy, parchedin other words, a mess. To the rescue: this Yogurt-Honey Cleanser created by Linda Collins of Salon Blue in Carle Place, N.Y.."The lactic acid in yogurt softens and soothes the skin," Collins says, "while the honey cleanses and moisturizes it."

What you need

1 cup plain yogurt

2 1⁄2 tablespoons of unflavored honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice (for oily skin)

Cotton pads (optional)

Warm water

How to get started