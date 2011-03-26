A Shower Scrub for Radiant Skin

March 26, 2011

Your skin is more likely to look dull and ashy if theres a buildup of dry, dead cells on the surface. To speed cell turnover and get great-looking skin this summer, youll need to exfoliate regularly. “Once a week should do it,” says Angelina Umansky, owner of Spa Radiance in San Francisco, who pampers her clients with this all-natural body scrub. The salt and the buttermilks lactic acid exfoliate, and the cucumber cools. Its especially good before applying a self-tanner to get even color.

You need:
1 medium cucumber, peeled and grated (use a cheese grater)
1 cup buttermilk
1⁄2 cup sea salt or kosher salt

Directions:

  • In a small bowl, mix the cucumber and buttermilk.

  • Add the salt and blend into a thick paste.

  • Relax in a warm shower for 5 minutes, allowing the heat to open your pores.

  • Apply the scrub, paying special attention to dry areas like elbows and knees, then rinse. (Use this scrub before shaving, because the salt can irritate freshly shaved skin.)

