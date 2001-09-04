The Hands-Down Winner: Yoga Paws

These mini-mats will take up about as much room in your bag as a pair of socks.

When youre traveling, the last thing you need to worry about is how to stuff a yoga mat into your carry-on. Our suggestion: Lose the mat and toss in a set of Yoga Paws ($29.95 per pair) instead. Made of a nonslip, matlike material, these gripping gloves slide onto your hands and feet to keep them firmly planted during even the slipperiest downward dog. Youll still need some padding for resting poses (try a towel), but at least youll have room in your bag for your favorite yoga pants and that novel youve been dying to read. Details: 866-964-2790 or www.yogapaws.com.