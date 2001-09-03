Running Commentary: Journey of 1,000 Miles



“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” Or so said the ancient Taoist master Lau Tzu. In my case, the journey to run a marathon starts with the first mile. The picture above was taken as I crossed the finish line of the TC 1 milea fun-run event, held to mark “open season” for marathon registration.

Hi, Im Jessica.

Im 29 years old, I live in Minneapolis, and I am training to run my first marathon. More specifically, Im getting ready for the Twin Cities Marathon, which takes place Oct. 7, just five short days after my 30th birthdaymy one big goal to ring in the big 3-0.

This marathon marks not only the culmination of 20 weeks of disciplined training, but four years of the life-changing journey of self-improvement that I embarked on just a few days after my 26th birthday. It started out simply enough–quit smoking, lose 50 pounds. I quit smoking cold turkey on Oct. 24, 2003 and moved right onto the weight-loss plans. It took a bit longer than expected, but with the help of Weight Watchers, a gym membership, and a fabulous support system of family and friends, I met my initial 50-pound goal in18 months.

The next steps were more difficult it wasnt just about my weight anymore. It was about who I am as a person, both inside and out. I was redefining myself and challenging my sense of identity with every mile I ran and every drive-through I passed up.

In three years, I went from an obese, smoking couch potato to an active, healthy, exercise-fitness-nutrition junky. The stakes are bigger nowIve lost 75 pounds, with 25 more to meet my new goal: Lose 100 pounds and run a marathon.

Its quite a lofty goal, but one Im now certain that I can accomplish.

Im not anybody special. I dont have superpowers, an ultra-revved up metabolism, or the discipline and will power of an Olympian. Im just a normal girl who woke up one day and decided to change her lifeone step at a time.

Come with me for the journeyall four years, and 26.2 miles. Check back each week for the next 20 weeks and see how Im doing!