What Looks Great on Your Curvy Shape

Rozalynn Frazier | Age: 29

Roz is 5'4" and curvy all over, with a midsection that needs defining. Her challenge: finding styles and fabrics that skim her in all the right places.

A brightly colored shirt paired with a white cropped jacket works perfectly over Rozs curves. And these stretchy, slightly flared jeans elongate her legs. Jeans, Lee ($42); Jacket ($108), top ($78), and bag ($228), Banana Republic; Shoes, Coach ($258).This supersimple, slightly stretchy suit boasts sharp lapels that add structure and definition. The pants fall about an inch from the floor, lengthening Rozs legs. And the fitted knit top is a more comfortable alternative to the classic button-down shirt. Jacket ($780) and pants ($395), MaxMara; Sweater, Banana Republic ($58); Shoes, Stuart Weitzman ($230).An empire-cut dress with a V-neck and slight drape draws the eye upward, emphasizing Rozs gorgeous face and cleavage. Saturated colors, like tomato red, work like basic black to create a lean silhouette. Boots are also great for making legs look longer. Dress ($98), boots ($198), Banana Republic.Layer on lightweight knits. They skim over your curves, giving you a body-conscious look.