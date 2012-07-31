4 Weeks to a Tighter Butt

Make your bum beachworthy with this 10-minute workout from Leandro Carvalhos Brazilian Butt Lift class at Equinox Fitness in New York. Do it 2 to 3 times a week.

Trainer tip: If you have knee problems, bend your legs only as far as is comfortable for the three squat moves.

for butt and thighsStand with feet shoulder-width apart and fists at your sides. Squat down as if sitting in a chair, and bend your arms until your fists are near your chin and your elbows are pointing toward the floor.

B. Remaining in squat position, step back about 3 feet with your right foot. Raise your left elbow to the side and put your hand in front of your face, palm facing outward. Touch your right hand to the floor beside your left foot for support. Return to standing and repeat with your left foot to complete the rep. Do 3 sets of 12 reps.

for butt, thighs, and shouldersStand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides. Squat down until your thighs are nearly parallel to the floor. Then stand, straighten your right leg, and kick your right foot behind you. At the same time, extend both arms overhead. Your body should be in a straight line from your hands to your right foot. Return to the starting position and repeat with your left leg to complete the rep. Do 3 sets of 12 reps.

for buttLie on a mat on your left side, extend your left arm above your head, and rest your head on it. Bend your knees to a 45 degree angle and put your right hand on the mat in front of you for support. Keeping your upper body still and left leg on the mat, pivot your hips and touch the mat with your right knee.

B. Lift right leg until you feel your butt muscles flex, then slowly lower it back down. Complete 12 reps, then repeat on the opposite side. Do 3 sets.

for butt and thighsStand with feet together and arms at your sides. Squat down and put your hands on your thighs for support, lowering your hips as far as is comfortable. Be sure to keep your back straight and your weight on your heels. Step to the right with your right foot until your legs are a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Continuing to squat, bring your right foot back to center. Repeat with left foot to complete the rep. Begin your next rep from squat position. Do 3 sets of 12 reps.