What Looks Great on Your Hourglass Shape

Diane Discepolo | Age: 46

Diane, who is 5'5" with a short torso, calls herself "small but curvy." Her biggest shopping problem? She has a narrow waist and wide hips, so its hard for her to find pants that dont gap at the waist.

This pencil skirt has a wide waistband that accentuates a slim waist and front pockets that draw the eye forward, away from the hips. And a flattering hemline that falls a hair above the knee helps lengthen a short torso. Skirt, Diane Von Furstenberg ($210); Top, Mai Cashmere ($325); Shoes, J. Crew ($275).A jacket that falls at the top of the hips makes Dianes torso appear longer; its cinched waist highlights her narrow middle. Mid-rise pants that sit just below the navel skim hips, rather than hug them. And the vertical stripe in the plaid pattern slims and lengthens the leg. Jacket, Tocca ($360); Pants, Trina Turk ($268); Shoes, Newport News ($44).An empire-waisted dress works well with a high waist and drapes perfectly over hips. And heavier fabrics, like this wool crepe, give more definition than lighter fabrics like silk. Plus, three-quarter-length sleeves and a hem that hits just below the knee add sophistication. Dress, J. Crew ($175); Shoes, Banana Republic ($128).Any dress that nips in at the waist, such as a wrap, is great for showing off an hourglass figure.