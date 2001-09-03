Find the Right Sports Bra for You

Best for short torso and large chest

Champion Double Dry Seamless Full Support Underwire Sports Bra ($40; championcatalog.com)

Adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure created a custom fit for both our C- and D-cup testers, giving them great, comfy support during walks and runs. We also like: Under Armour Premiere 2 ($41.99; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Movement Bra ($39.99; underarmour.com Stretchy polyester and a racer-back style made this bra plenty supportive for our B-cup testers walks and runs without creating bulges in the wrong places. She also loved the flare of the extra shoulder strap. We also like: Adidas Response Bra ($36; shopadidas.com Isis Seamless Sport Bra ($34; isisforwomen.com The racer-back style kept the straps of this soft bra in place during our A-cup testers running, biking, and strength-training sessions. The built-in shelf bra offered ample support without covering too much torso. We also like: Adidas Supernova Crop Top ($38; shopadidas.com Lululemon Athletica Deep V Bra With Cups ($36; lululemon.com This bras chafe-free flat seams and stylish crossover front performed flawlessly through the rigors of our B-cup testers long weekend runs. And the bra didnt ride up, even on her tall, slender frame. We also like: New Balance Tonic 2.0 Crop ($30; newbalance.com Hind P.S. Support Bra ($42; hind.com With its snug-fitting front and breathable back, this bra gave our tester ample C-cup coverage and support without being bulky around her slender frame. The flat seams didnt chafe during running or yoga, either. We also like: Hot Chillys Salsa Seamless Womens C–D Tank Bra ($32; hotchillys.com