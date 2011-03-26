The Best Jeans for Your Body

The right pair of jeans can lengthen your legs, flatten your tummy, lift your butt, and give you curves in all the right places. Dont believe us? Just ask the real women who modeled for our shoot!

"My dream jeans would make me look slim and sexy!” Jenny, 32Offset side seams flatter Jennys hips and thighs. The slight flare in the leg adds proportion. Dereon Peek A Boo jean, $69; Macys stores nationwide

Next Page: Closing the gap [ pagebreak ]

