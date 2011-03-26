What Looks Great on Your Pencil Shape

Linda Aktar | Age: 45

At 5'11", Linda has a lean and athletic shape. Youd think shopping is a dream for someone with her figure, right? Not so much. She says her boyish build doesnt look right in more feminine styles.

A turtleneck is a great way to highlight a long neck. This furry vest adds shape to a small bust. And wide-leg denims give great balance and proportion to a tall, slender figure. Jeans, J Brand ($230); Turtleneck, Esprit ($59.50); Vest, DKNY Jeans ($98); Shoes, Coach ($248); Bag, Kooba ($595).The scoop neckline and curved seam under the bustline on this simple dress give some upper-body oomph. The wide belt defines the waist. And a full box-pleated skirt lends a curvy look to a more boyish build. Dress, Ann Taylor Loft ($89); Shoes, Tory Burch ($295); Belt, Tracy Reese ($195).Because shes tall, Linda canand should!wear bold, abstract prints. Plus the short hem shows off her great gams. Dress, David Meister ($330); Shoes, Tory Burch ($295); Hose, DKNY Hosiery ($20).If youre tall, flaunt it! Wear heelsjust go with a rounded toe for a softer look.