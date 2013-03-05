Energy Booster: Drink Up

Take a sip of renewal. Nutrients find their way through your body easier with water and low-sugar drinks.

We know that: Downing lots of water and low-sugar drinks helps ensure that nutrients get where they need to go in your body.

But did you know: Watching the color of your pee can tell you if youre getting enough liquids. “Light or pale urine should be the goal,” says Cindy Moore, MS, RD, the Cleveland Clinics director of nutrition therapy. “Anything darker means youre not getting enough fluids,” the stuff you need to stay hydrated and healthy.

Instant-energy blast: Try some VitaminWater. Its low in calories (50 per 8 ounces, with 2.5 servings in a bottle), and its Energy flavors have 42 milligrams of caffeine (about half that of a cup of regular coffee). Or try green tea, which has potent antioxidants. Caveat: A little caffeine is fine to jump-start your nervous system, but too much causes jitters and can interfere with sleep.

What it might mean when you're more than tired

Sometimes fatigue is more than just fatigue. Read this chart to see if any of these symptoms sound familiar, and see your doctor right away to determine any health issues you may have.