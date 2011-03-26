When Good Feet Go Bad: Corns and Calluses

What it is

Thickened tissue caused by pressure. Corns typically are small and on the tops or sides of toes. A callus is a larger patch of thick skin on the bottom of feet; it doesnt hurt, but skin feels rough.

Why you get it

Wearing shoes that are too tight or have too high a heel, both of which push toes against each other, causing feet to rub against socks or the sides or bottoms of shoes.

Treatment

Gently rub corns and calluses with a pumice stone after bathing to remove tough skin. A podiatrist can remove a painful corn with a scalpel.

Prevention

Wear wide shoes. Use OTC pads to keep toes apart and to cushion the soles of your feet. Moisturize heels and other callus-prone areas regularly.