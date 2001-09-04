On the Water Workouts

Kayaking, rowing, and canoeing are terrific ways to shape up and slim down. Read first-hand accounts of kayaking and rowing, and use this handy guide to find the one youll love the most.

Rowing

Calories zapped: 476 per hour*

Key muscles: Arms, legs, and core (Learn a rowing workout move.)

Cost: Many boathouses offer free orientations or learn-to-row programs and provide all the gear you need (call U.S. Rowing at 800-314-4769 for info).

What to wear: Formfitting, running-style workout wear.

Pro: Its a low-impact, mega-calorie-burning workout you can do solo or with a group.

Con: Boats can be tippier than canoes or kayaks.

Canoeing

Calories zapped: 238 per hour*

Key muscles: Arms, shoulders, chest, and back

Cost: Rental fees (including canoe,

life jackets, and paddles) start at

$25 per day, depending on your location and canoe model.

What to wear: Lightweight, loose-fitting, quick-drying clothes with water shoes or sport sandals.

Pro: Relatively easy to maneuver (beginners should sit in front); the slow pace makes it easy to chat with a paddling partner.

Con: Can be a bit dull if youre an adrenaline junkie.

Kayaking

Calories zapped: 340 per hour*

Key muscles: Arms, shoulders, chest, and back

Cost: Rental fees run about $25 per half day, including life jackets and paddles.

What to wear: Lightweight, quick-drying clothes with water shoes or sport sandals.

Pro: On calm water, feels a little steadier than rowing or canoeing; can go on virtually any type of water.

Con: River kayaking takes instruction and skill; beginners should opt for calm water or coastline sea kayaking instead.

*All calorie counts based on a 150-pound woman.