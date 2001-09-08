Buy the Right Workout Equipment

Treadmill: The belt should have at least two layers and be a minimum of 17 inches wide and 49 inches long; the motors horsepower should be at least 2.

Elliptical trainer: Arm handles should be easy to hold and have smooth (not jerky) motions; pedals should be wide, not narrow. Also, make sure the room youre going to put the elliptical in can accommodate the machines full range of motion.

Bike: The seat, handlebars, and pedals should all feel comfortable. Also, the pedals and flywheel should move smoothly.