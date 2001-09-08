Get the Body of Your Dreams: Kickboxing Move

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

Punching gives kickboxers supertoned arms. Get them, too, with this move from John Savidis, martial arts world champ and owner of John Savidis Fitness and Martial Arts. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and right foot slightly farther back than your left. Bring your fists up in front of your face. Extend one arm, hitting up and out with palms down. As you bring that arm back, extend the other. Continue alternating arms, hitting as fast as you can. Begin with 30 seconds; gradually work up to 2 minutes.