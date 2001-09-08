Get the Body of Your Dreams: Hockey Move

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 Next

All that skating and passing requires a strong core and builds enviable abs. Get your own with this move from Mark Johnson, head coach of the University of Wisconsins womens hockey team. Sit with legs straight, holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell with both hands. Contract abs, lean back, and lift legs so your body forms a V. (Too challenging? Start with feet down.) Rotate to the right and touch dumbbell to the floor; repeat on the left. Try to keep your feet at eye level. Do 3 sets of 20 reps.