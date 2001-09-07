Yoga for Great Sex

No wonder yoga devotees always seem so blissed-out. According to Jacquie Greaux, author of the new book, Better Sex Through Yoga: Easy Routines to Boost Your Sex Drive, Enhance Physical Pleasure, and Spice Up Your Bedroom Life (Doubleday), “Yoga increases your flexibility and circulationand therefore your sensation.” Do these moves a few times a week to help prep you for creative maneuvering in the sack.

Pose: Locust

Position its best for: Satisfying Side (facing each other, on your sides)a way to make love that allows you to relax and enjoy.

Why it helps: Strengthens abs and back; stimulates the pelvis by squeezing glutes and perineum.

How to do it: Lie on your stomach with chin resting on floor, arms at your sides (palms down), and legs together; point toes. Inhale and raise torso, arms, and legs as high as you can. Hold for 3 breaths.

Pose: Killer Hip Opener

Position its best for: Splitting Bamboo (him on top, you on bottom with one leg over his shoulder), which allows for deep penetration. Once you start feeling more flexible, try putting both legs over his shoulders for an even more intense experience.

Why it helps: Stretches hips, glutes, and hamstrings; relieves sore or tight pelvis for increased arousal and sensitivity.

How to do it: Sit on floor with your legs together and extended. Bend right knee and place calf on top of left thigh, with right ankle resting just outside left knee. Flex both feet, exhale, and bend forward from waist. Hold for 5 breaths; repeat on opposite side.

Pose: In the Saddle

Position its best for: Rock Steady (sitting face-to-face, legs wrapped around each others waists), a position that means less work for you so you can concentrate on other things. Youll love the stimulating entry angle, too.

Why it helps: Opens hips and stretches legs, back, and shoulders; stimulates key acupressure point for sexual energy, located in the middle of your lower back.

How to do it: Sit with outstretched legs opened wide and feet pointed out. Place hands behind butt and push up onto fingers, lengthening and straightening your back while pulling shoulders back and down. Hold for 5 breaths.

Pose: Hello

Position its best for: Doggie Style, just the thing when you want deep penetrationand to let your partner control the rhythm.

Why it helps: Stretches backs of legs; increases strength in the pelvis.

How to do it: Stand with legs about 3 feet apart. Bend at waist and touch hands to floor or a block, then move them forward so your back is straight. Place right hand directly under chin and swing left arm up. Hold for 4 breaths; repeat on opposite side.