Alcohol Spa Treatments: Beer Pedicure

The Beer Pedicure at the Exsalonce Salon and Day Spa in Chicago offers a foot soak in a tub of beer. The yeast in the beer softens the bottoms of feet, and the alcohol is antibacterial and a natural antiseptic.

Do it Yourself: Fill a bowl or basin with enough warm water to cover your ankles. Add 1/2 bottle of your favorite beer, and stir. Keep your feet in the mixture 1015 minutes; then cover with lotion. Add the finishing touch by clipping, filing, and painting your toenails.

Your quick fix: Quench your skins thirst with this store-bought alternative Star & Rose Light Beer Shower Gel.