Alcohol Spa Treatments: Margarita Salt Scrub

Francesco MostoPrevious 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 Next

Margarita Salt Scrub from the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles uses a blend of salt, essential oils of lime and orange, sunflower oil, and tequila. The salt acts as an exfoliator, and the alcohol in the tequila cleanses skin.

Do it yourself: Combine 1 cup fine sea salt, 2 ounces olive oil, the juice of 1 lime, and 1/2 shot of white tequila in a cup or bowl until blended. Slather the mixture onto damp skin in gentle circular motions. (You can do this while taking a shower or bath.) Rinse, and follow with your favorite moisturizer.

Your quick fix: Get the same results as our south-of-the-border scrub with Philosophy Senorita Margarita Hot Salt Scrub ($25; www.philosophy.com).