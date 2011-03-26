Alcohol Spa Treatments: Martini Manicure

Francesco MostoPrevious 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 Next

The Laguna Be-Otch Manicure at the Just Calm Down Spa in New York City includes Bacardi Limon, coconut, and melon in the hand soak. The alcohol acts as an antiseptic, and the citrus from the lime contains alpha hydroxy acids to exfoliate dead skin.

Do it yourself: Combine the following ingredients in a bowl: 1/2 cup each sugar and olive oil, 2 tablespoons Bacardi Grand Melon or Bacardi Limon, 1/4 cup shredded coconut, and 2 tablespoons mashed cantaloupe. Mix well and apply to hands (or feet) and massage into skin 23 minutes before rinsing.