On the Job: Simple Stretches

Cindy Luu Theres nothing like being butt-glued to an office chair all day to make your body feel stressed. Enter shoulder hunch, carpal tunnel, and general stiffness. To work out the kinks, try these daily at-your-desk stretches from orthopedic physical therapist Charles R. Ratzlaff, PhD.

Cindy Luu

Sit up tall and interlace your fingers behind your head. Press your elbows back; hold 5 seconds while breathing easily. Repeat 2-3 times.

Cindy Luu

Place the tips of your fingers on the desk edge, then press down gently so your wrists drop toward the floor; hold 5 seconds. Repeat 5 times.

Cindy Luu

Straighten your right arm in front of you; relax wrist, let fingers hang toward the floor. Gently push down on your right hand with your left hand, generating a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold 5 seconds. Do 3 reps per arm.