Fastest Fitness Plan: Cross-Torso Repeater

Lisa RomereinCross-Torso Repeater A

for abs, shoulders, upper back, quads, and butt

Standing with your feet hip-width apart and a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, shift your weight to your right leg, then touch your left toes to the floor and slide them out to the side. Extend both arms overhead and to the right, making a diagonal line from your fingers to your left toes.

Lisa RomereinInhale and draw your navel toward your spine. Then exhale and draw your left knee up toward your abs while bending both arms and bringing your hands down toward the top of your left knee. Extend your arms and legs again to complete the rep. Do 15 reps with your left leg, then switch legs and repeat to complete the set.

Trainer tip: Keep your standing leg slightly bent.

