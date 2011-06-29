The Fastest Fitness Plan We've Seen

Lisa RomereinDo this 15-minute, multimuscle workout from personal trainer (and our model) Jeanette Jenkins 2 to 3 times a weekand lose 2 inches in a month. Its modeled after the workouts Jenkins designs for some of Hollywoods fittest and busiest women, including actress Queen Latifah and fashionista/actress Kimora Lee Simmons.

How-to: Do these moves in a circuit. Perform 1 set of each in the order shown without pausing between reps. Rest 30–45 seconds, then repeat 2 more times.

Find more of Jenkins signature workouts in her book, The Hollywood Trainer Weight-Loss Plan (Putnam; $29.95).

Next: Attitude to Arabesque