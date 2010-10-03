Tips for a Safe Kitchen

These tips will help you get through Turkey Day without a case of food poisoning.

Defrost turkey in the fridge.

Wash anything touched by raw meat with hot soapy water.

Use separate cutting boards, one for raw meat and one for produce.

Use a paper towel to turn on faucet after handling meat.

Wash hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap before and after handling food.

Bake stuffing in a separate pan rather than inside the bird.

Rinse fruits and veggieseven the ones you plan to peelunder running water.

Use a meat thermometer to check that meat is cooked to at least 165 degrees.

Dont let food sit out for more than two hours.

Use leftovers within three days of cooking.

Zap germs by microwaving a wet (nonsoapy) sponge for two minutes.