Healthy Holidays: Gifts for the Home

If your house could make a wish list, heres what it would ask for.

1. Pillow talk. Tuck Pier 1s Harlequin pillow behind your back, then take a moment to breathe deeply. $10; Pier1.com

2. Very vanilla. Seda Frances Toile Pagoda Candle in Nutmeg Vanille smells so sweet it may just make you want to skip dessert. $32; SedaFrance.com

3. Picture perfect. Polaroids new t730S digital camera has a 2.5-inch screen that wont strain your eyes. $180; Target.com

4. Giving thanks. Send the perfect thank you with Cherry Blossom Boxed Notes from Snow & Graham. $17; BroadwayPaper.com

5. Warm thoughts. With its 100-percent-organic cotton and low-eco-impact dyes, Gaiams Organic Fireside Throw (shown in Stream) is good for cold nights and Mother Earth. $94; Gaiam.com

6. A gift that gives back. Rwanda Path to Peace Project baskets (Big Sky Fruit Bowl shown) from Macys provide income to female artisans. $35 to $110; Macys.com

7. Tea-licious. Calm down with a cup of fragrant tea from the Vanilla Tea Gift from Harney & Sons. $34; Harney.com

8. Chocolate jewels. Get your chocolate fix (a little is good for you) and feast your eyes on the artistic 25-piece gift box from Marie Belle. $48, MarieBelle.com

9. Of note. Go retro with these gift-enclosure cards from Lulu & Merie. $25 for a box of 32 cards; LuluAndMerie.com