Just for Kicks: Lunge to Front Kick

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 Next

A. Lung to Front Kick

For glutes and core

Start with your feet together and your hands on your hips. Take a long step back with your right leg, and lower your hips into a lunge. Be sure your back knee is pointing directly toward the floor and your front knee is aligned with your ankle.

Push off with your right foot to lift your body into standing position. Then lift your right knee no higher than hip level. Slowly extend right leg forward. Keep your abdominals fully engaged, and avoid arching your lower back. Pause and step back into lunge position. Repeat 8–12 times; then switch legs. Do 1–3 sets with each leg.