Just for Kicks: Squat to Knee Strike

A. Squat to Knee Strike
For thighs and core
Stand with feet hip-distance apart and hands on your hips. Bend your knees. Lower your hips back and down into a squat position, and raise arms forward to shoulder height.
As you slowly push yourself up to standing position, move your right toe to the inside of your left knee. Bring your hands back toward your hips. Pause and return to the squat position. Repeat 8–12 times on the right; then switch legs. Do 1–3 sets with each leg.
Petra Kolber is a Contributing Editor and a Reebok University Master Trainer.