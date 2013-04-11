Box Your Way to Confidence

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 Next

‘Help! Im feeling wimpy and need a confidence boost.

We think the perfect person to help this angst-ridden reader is Jillian Michaels. Not only does she regularly whip softies into shape on NBCs The Biggest Loser, shes also author of the new book Winning by Losing and a black belt in Akarui-Do (a hybrid of kung fu and Thai boxing). So we asked Jillianthats her in the photosto come up with a confidence-inspiring workout. And she has definitely delivered, with moves that will strengthen your muscles and your self-confidence.

For best results

• Keep your focus and intensity highand increase your confidenceby picturing a worthy opponent

• To add a cardio element, boost your speed once youre comfortable

• Do these exercises twice per week

Trainer tip: For an added challenge, hold a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand for moves 1 and 2.

