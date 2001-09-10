Love That Workout! 5 Exercise Routines to Light Your Fire

Singles searching for love now have Web- and speed-dating to help them sort through potential mates. But would-be exercisers aren't so lucky when it comes to finding just the right workout. It's no wonder so many give up hopeand exercising.

That's where we can help. We pored over all the hot new classes to find the five most promising ones with at-home elements (DVDs, videos, or books). Then we found five women in search of an exercise routine worth sticking to. We paired each with a workout, sent them to two classes per week for 6 weeks, and waited to see if any of them would fall in love.

Read on to see what happened. Who knows? You might just find a routine that'll become the new love of your life.

All grades are based on a five-heart scale, with five being the best. Our "Expert Take" is from Dixie Thompson, PhD, exercise physiologist and director of the University of Tennessee's Center for Physical Activity and Health.