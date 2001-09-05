Foodie Friday: Kashi Heart to Heart Warm Cinnamon Cereal

High-fiber cereal is my go-to breakfast food. It gets me going without making a dent in my diet. And while I love a bowl of steaming oatmeal on cool mornings, I'm not ready to give up my cold cereal just yet. Thanks to Kashi, I don't have to.

The product: Kashi Heart to Heart Warm Cinnamon Oat Cereal ($3 to $4 for a 12.4-ounce box; at grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Kashi hits another home run with this winning flavor. Launching at the end of June and just in time for fall, this crunchy cereal has a hearty texture but a light honey and cinnamon taste. It's warm and comforting, like teeny-tiny cinnamon cookies, even when served over milk. With two textures, one crispy and the other slightly chewy, this cereal keeps its crunch 'til you get to the bottom of the bowl.

The health factor: Just like all of Kashi's products, this cereal contains plenty of heart-healthy whole grains. A 3/4 cup serving weighs in at 110 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 5 grams of fiber (about 20% of a woman's DRI), and 4 grams of protein. It also contains 100% of vitamins B6 and B12, as well as 10% of your DRI of iron. Even though this cereal has a sweet taste, it doesn't load up on artificial sugar.

Why we love it: Not only is this cereal a nutritional powerhouse (with six different antioxidants), but it also has broad appeal. Kids and parents can both enjoy its cinnamon flavor, which helps to trim grocery costs by buying a family-friendly cereal. Even though it's chilly, it will surely warm me up on cold winter days.