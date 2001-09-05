Bethenny Frankel's Skinny Cocktail of the Month!

Frances JanischWho says you cant enjoy a drink with friends? Not me!

The secret: Skinnify the recipe and let it replace one of your sweets for the day.

Mix a lighter, 218-calorie, fab Cosmo by trading just a little liquor for club soda. Combine in a cocktail shaker (or ask the bartender for) 1 shot (about 2 ounces) citrus-flavored vodka, 1 splash club soda, 1 splash cranberry juice, and juice of 1 lime wedge; shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Yumand youve slashed 100 calories!