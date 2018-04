Q: My PMS cravings are like a supernatural force. How can I give in without going over the top?

A: You have to do something I call switching lanes. Instead of eating the whole giant, 500-calorie chocolate-chip cookie, eat half and then move on to something salty, like pretzels. Changing to a different taste helps reel you in. And remember: During your period, your goal is just to coast—not lose weight—so as long as you avoid a major pig-out, youre in good shape.