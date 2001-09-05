Foodie Friday: Gourmè Mist Oil and Vinegar Misters

This handy spray makes your favorite oil and vinegar combo a cinch to create.

The product: Gourmè Mist olive oil and balsamic vinegar spray bottles ($7.50 for a 6.5-ounce bottle; available nationwide)



The health factor: It's no secret that olive oil is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which help to lower LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) and prevent cardiovascular diseases. And balsamic vinegar contains antioxidants and is a low-calorie, flavor-packed alternative to dressings. These easy-to-use misters, as they're called, spray the perfect portion-controlled amount of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

The taste factor: Unlike aerosol cans, these misters delivered on taste. You could taste the buttery flavor of the olive oil and slightly tart flavor of the vinegar. I used mine while roasting summer squash, and the spray ensured that each slice got just the right amount of flavor. Though I enjoy the simple extra virgin olive oil and barrel aged balsamic vinegar, there are also balsamic and pomegranate, balsamic and raspberry, and canola oil flavors.

Why we love it: These misters are idiot-proof. It takes a gentle hand to carefully drizzle oil and vinegar into a salad, but Gourmè Mist sprays allow you to get the same flavor without worrying about drenching your salador anything else. Plus, there is also a 3.5-ounce mini mister that you can keep in your desk drawer.