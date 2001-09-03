Foodie Friday: Haagen Dazs Low-Fat Frozen Yogurt in Tart Natural

After spooning my way to the bottom of this carton of frozen yogurt, I realized initial tastes are deceiving. One bite in, the tartness of this dessert was sharp and jarring enough to make my face scrunch. However, after about three bites, I was in frozen-yogurt heaven.

The product: Häagen-Dazs Tart Natural Low-Fat Frozen Yogurt ($4.39 per container; available in grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: This all-natural frozen yogurt should come with a warning label: Beware! Addiction may occur after the third bite. Frozen, tart ice cream meets natural, creamy yogurt. The tangy taste turned me off at first, but after the third bite I keep eating until I finished the entire carton. The richness in the natural flavors grew on me as my taste buds began to move past the tartness alone.

The health factor: The Häagen-Dazs Tart Natural Low Fat Frozen Yogurt is light, with only 2.5 grams of fat and 180 calories per half cup. Like most yogurt, it has live and active cultures, which may boost immunity and healthy digestion. Its also a great source of calcium with 20% of your dietary recommended intake. In addition, there are trace amounts of vitamins A and C.

Why we love it: Häagen-Dazs Tart Natural Low Fat-Frozen Yogurt has the best of both worlds. It has the icy bite of ice cream when frozen, but the creamy texture of yogurt once its in your mouth. Plus, you save 70 calories and 11.5 grams of fat compared to Häagen-Dazs' other frozen treats. If your mouth puckers at the thought of tart flavors, try it with an assortment of fruit such as berries and melons, or mix it with a sweet-flavored sorbet. This yummy treat is totally worth the try.