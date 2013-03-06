7 Foods to Dip in Dark Chocolate

Kate Sears
Kate SearsA spicy ginger cookie takes on a new level of fabulousness when you give it a dunk in silky dark chocolateall for about 100 calories. Melt chopped chocolate or chips in a glass bowl in the microwave for one-minute increments (stirring in between) until smooth.
No need for guilt, thanks to this duos health perks: Dark chocolate is antioxidant-rich, heart-healthy, and a known mood-booster, and ginger has the power to soothe your tummy. Check out these equally delicious combos:
- Dried Apricots + Dark Chocolate: The deep flavors in dark chocolate contrast perfectly with this dried fruit.
- Candied Orange Peel + Semisweet Chocolate: The mellowness of semisweet chocolate balances the acidity of the orange peel.
- Cranberries + White Chocolate: Give these tart berries a dip in mild white chocolate, which wont overpower them.
- Espresso Beans + Dark Chocolate: This caffeine-packed duo is loaded with pleasantly bitter flavors.
- Hazelnuts + Milk Chocolate: This smooth combo is loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which help you lose belly fat.
- Marshmallows + Milk Chocolate: Think a smore without the graham cracker. Just melt chocolate, slide marshmallows onto wooden skewers, and dip.