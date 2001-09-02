Foodie Friday: Bruegger's Bottomless Mug

I know it's a little early to be thinking about the holidays, but it's always a good time for a hot cup of coffee. Here's an easy way to get your caffeine jolt while saving money.

The product: Bruegger's Bottomless Mug ($129–139, depending on your location; Bruegger's locations nationwide)

The taste factor: Green Mountain Roasters coffee will taste delicious going down, especially when it's free. OK, not free, but if you purchase a bottomless mug from Bruegger's starting October 28, 2009, you'll get free, limitless refills of coffee, tea, and soda until December 31, 2010. Not only is the coffee hot, but it comes in French Roast, Hazelnut, and seasonal varieties like Wild Mountain Blueberry. The only downside is that that specialty drinks aren't includedsorry, latte lovers!

The health factor: Though coffee has gotten a bad rap for health benefits, when consumed in moderation, coffee has been shown to protect against Parkinson's disease, type 2 diabetes, and liver cancer. And though the research isn't definitive, a few studies show a correlation between drinking coffee or caffeinated tea and a slight boost in weight loss.

Why we love it: I'm always looking for ways to cut costs, especially on things that seem to add up (like my daily coffee habit!). And if you're not big on the java, this makes a great gift for frugal friends or eco-conscious family members. Not only will you be pinching pennies and enjoying coffee, but you'll lower your carbon footprint with the reusable mug. And you can sip your cup of joe guilt free, knowing that Green Mountain Roasters is fair-trade certified.