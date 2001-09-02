Foodie Friday: Gorton's Classic Grilled Shrimp

Don't have the time to let yor shrimp marinate? Use Gorton's convenient frozen shrimp for a tasty seafood supper.

The product: Gorton's Classic Grilled Shrimp (About $8; available at retail stores nationwide)

The taste factor: I love a good shrimp dinner (it's the reason I can't fully commit to a vegetarian lifestyle), and Gorton's flavorful and tender shrimp don't disappoint. I heated these shrimp up on the stove, mixed in some green and red bell peppers, and served them over whole-wheat couscous. The tangy marinade of sunflower oil, garlic, onion, and brown sugar coated the peppers and seeped into the couscous to create a light but not-too-oily flavor.

Unlike other frozen fish that take on a chewy texture, Gorton's shrimp taste 100% fresh. They also make a variety of other grilled and roasted fish.

The health factor: Shrimp is a low-cal source of protein and contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. This marinade adds a spicy but not overpowering flavor but it doesn't have a lot of fat and calories. The only downside is that it contains 40% of your dietary reference intake (DRI) of sodium, a problem with many convenience foods. Offset the high sodium by mixing half plain frozen shrimp in with the Gorton's variety. The flavor will soak into the plain shrimp, cutting the sodium, while still filling you up with lean protein.

Why we love it: Not only does Gorton's make high-quality, mouthwatering seafood, but the company also makes a commitment to seafood sustainability. They purchase from environmentally responsible companies, work with suppliers to encourage traceability, and advocate with conservation organizations. We like the taste of that!