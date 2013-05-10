Live to 100 With This Super Salad

Residents of a little Greek Island called Ikaria seem to have found the secret to a longer life: a diet rich in foods that do miraculous things for the body and mind, researchers say.

Ikarians typically live to 90 or older, in part, because their eating habits may reduce their risk of dying by 25 percent. Healths Food and Nutrition Editor Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, whipped up a delish Mediterranean salad based on Ikarian staples, so you can live to a healthy old age, too.

Fennel Salad With Chamomile-Rosemary Vinaigrette

Makes 4–6 servings

2 large fennel bulbs, halved, cored, and stalks removed

3 chamomile tea bags

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Thinly slice fennel bulbs diagonally, and place in a large bowl; set aside. In a small bowl, steep tea bags in vinegar 15 minutes; squeeze out tea bags into bowl, and discard bags. Add rosemary to vinegar-and-tea mixture, and whisk in olive oil; add salt and pepper. Drizzle vinaigrette over fennel, and refrigerate salad until ready to serve. (Serving size: about 1 cup)

Fennel

is an excellent source of potassium, which helps keep blood pressure in check.

Chamomile

settles nerves and reduces stress, while possibly boosting immune-system function.

Olive oil

lowers bad-cholesterol level and blood pressure.

Rosemary

contains carnosic acid, an antioxidant that may protect against Alzheimers.