Foodie Friday: Truwhip

Why is it that a piece of pie tastes so much better with a dollop of whipped cream on top? But if you're counting your calories this holiday season, try Truwhip's new lightand 70% organicwhipped topping.



The product: Truwhip ($2.39–$4 for a 10-ounce container; available at select grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Light and refreshing, just liked a whipped topping should be. It's not as rich as whipping cream, but for the super-low calorie count, it has a more natural taste than other more processed whipped toppings. And because it does contain oil, there's a certain richness that would make a great addition to a homemade icing, like the one used in this recipe for Peppermint Ice Cream Cake.

The health factor: While it has less than half as many calories as whipping cream, you can have 2 tablespoons for only 30 calories. Though it does contain 2 grams of saturated fat per serving, it's still diet friendly if you stick to the portion size. However, what's more impressive is that the label contains many organic and natural products, with only small amounts of processed ingredients.

Why we love it: With a slightly richer taste than normal nonfat whipped creams, this topping has plenty of natural ingredients and won't add too many calories to your pumpkin pie. Try it in the recipe below.

All Natural Holiday Fresh Cranberry Fruit Salad



Ingredients:

1 bag of fresh cranberries

1 cup of sugar

One 16-oz. can crushed pineapple, drained well

1/2 10-oz. bag miniature marshmallows

1 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans

Two 10-oz. containers of All Natural Truwhip

Coconut (optional)

1. Using a blender, chop the bag of fresh cranberries into very small pieces and then place in a large bowl.

2. Mix the chopped cranberries with the cup of sugar, cover the bowl, and chill overnight.

3. Drain all the juice from the pineapple with a strainer and add to the cranberries.

4. Stir in the marshmallows and nuts.

5. Fold in Truwhip gently until the mixture is even.

6. Re-chill for a minimum of 1 hour.