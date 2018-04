Now that the holidays are over, if youre looking to walk the straight and narrow, try my American Virgin from my new book, The Skinnygirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life.

Combine 1 shot (about 2 ounces) each peach juice and club soda and 1 splash each orange juice and lemonade in a cocktail shaker full of ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice, then garnish with a lemon wedge for a healthy 34-calorie mocktail. Yep, you read that right—34 measly calories!