Make Your Microwavable Meals Healthier And Lose Weight

Lets say you were creating the perfect diet. Youd want it to be (a) easyno cooking salmon from scratch for lunch, please; (b) portable, with lots of on-the-fly options; and (c) yummy and filling enough that you could actually stick to it.

Youve got it: this mix-and-match plan features all healthy, great-tasting packaged and fast foods. And it includes a few power mix-ins that help burn fat and fill you up so you stay the course. Pair the plan with our easy cardio suggestions, and youll shed 10 pounds this month.

Related links:

Take your pick of these lunches and dinners with easy-add-in ingredients thatll help you feel full and drop pounds.

For main meals ....

Zap this: Organic Bistro Jamaican Shrimp Cake

Add that: 2 tablespoons sliced natural almonds

The fiber, monounsaturated fat (MUFAs), and protein in the nuts boost your feeling of fullness, and MUFAs also help you shed belly fat. Total: 386 calories

Zap this: Healthy Choice All Natural Entrees Sweet Asian Potstickers

Add that: 1 cup microwave-steamed chopped broccoli

By adding a low-cal, high-fiber veggie like broccoli, youll eat more and feel super-full on fewer calories. Total: 432 calories

Zap this: Kashi Frozen Entrees Pesto Pasta Primavera

Add that: 2 ounces shredded rotisserie chicken breast without skin

Blast fat: Adding high-quality protein from chicken helps create an even more balanced meal that will keep you feeling full. Total: 374 calories

Zap this: Amys Kitchen Indian Spinach Tofu Wrap

Add that: 1 sunny-side up egg cooked in 1 teaspoon canola oil

Eggs are one of the best sources of hunger-squelching protein out there. (What do you know about eggs? Test your knowlege with our egg quiz.) Total: 420 calories

Zap this: Seeds of Change Spicy Thai Peanut Noodles

Add that: 1/2 teaspoon Asian chili-garlic sauce

The spicy sauce contains capsaicin, which boosts metabolism. Total: 354 calories

Next Page: Grab and go meals [ pagebreak ]



Charles Masters

Grab and go

Try these take-out choices for lunch or dinner on the go.

1 bowl of Subway Chili Con Carne (at right) with 1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

450 calories

450 calories 2 slices of a 12-inch Pizza Hut Medium Thin N Crispy Hawaiian Luau Pizza

440 calories

440 calories Panera Bread Smoked Turkey Sandwich, no mayo

460 calories

Quickie breakfasts

2 frozen toasted whole-wheat waffles topped with 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese and 1/2 cup frozen thawed strawberries

320 calories

320 calories 1/4 cup Bear Naked All Natural Heavenly Chocolate Granola, layered with 1/2 cup plain fat-free yogurt, and 1 medium sliced banana

304 calories

304 calories Starbucks Egg White, Spinach & Feta Wrap and 1 medium tangerine

327 calories

Pick two snacks...

Choose two of the following 50-calorie snacks each day to stay full and get more veggies.

1 1/2 cups grape tomatoes or halved cherry tomatoes with 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar (at right)

1/4 cup lightly salted shelled edamame

1 cup jicama sticks with 2 tablespoons spicy salsa or salsa verde

1 1/2 cups fresh mini multicolored bell peppers, raw or oven-roasted

1 3/4 cups cucumber slices sprinkled with 1 1/2 teaspoons sesame seeds and 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

Plus, one of these!

Bonus: You also get to eat one of our 100- to 120-calorie snacks a day.

3/4 cup raspberries with 1/2 cup plain fat-free yogurt

13 dry-roasted almonds or 30 dry-roasted pistachios

1 Laughing Cow Mini Babybel Original cheese with 10 grapes

3 tablespoons hummus with 1 cup each fresh bell pepper strips and broccoli florets

1/2 large pink grapefruit with 1 large graham cracker

Next Page: Sweat and shrink [ pagebreak ]



Charles Masters

Sweat and shrink

Pair our diet with some calorie-torching workouts to lose up to 10 pounds in a month. Five days a week, pick an activity from this list.

Do a 40-minute circuit-training workout.

Walk at a brisk pace for about an hour.

Hop on a stationary bike and pedal for 45 minutes.

Jog on a treadmill at a 5-mph pace for 36 minutes.

Swim laps for 40 minutes.

Take a step-aerobics class thats 40 minutes or longer.

Calculations based on a 150-pound woman.