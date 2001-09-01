Foodie Friday: KooLoos



Bite-size treats are my ultimate diet downfall, and I often ignore the recommended serving size, turning snack time into mealtime. But these little soybean–flax seed balls of flavor pack a crunch that is both low-cal and satisfying.

The product: KooLoos ($2 to $2.29 for a 3.5-ounce bag; available online and at many grocery and health-food stores)

The taste factor: The organic ground flax seed and organic roasted soybeans provide an earthy, nutty flavor that makes for the perfect addition to salads or soups. And with three power-packed flavorsOriginal, Honey B.B.Q., and Salsatheres something for everyone.

The health factor: A 30-gram serving (about 42 KooLoos) contains 130 to 140 calories and 3 grams of figure-friendly dietary fiber. Plus, with 4 grams of fat per serving, KooLoos have 60% less fat than regular potato chips! Each serving is also rich in soy protein and hearty-healthy omega-3s. Flax seed takes part in lowering bad cholesterol and may help lower blood pressure, making this snack a treat for your ticker.

Editors pick: Original. It has just the right amount of light seasonings to take your taste buds for a ride.

Why we love it: Theyre filling despite their size! The bite-size nuts satisfy my growling stomach after just one handfulgreat for portion control while snacking. And the resealable package allows you to take these crunchy snacks on the go.