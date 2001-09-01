Poll: Are You Eating Too Much Salt?



Salt not only adds flavor to your favorite foods, but it is also essential for proper fluid balance and muscle function. But too much of this nutrient can lead to high blood pressure, which increases your risk for cardiovascular disease.

But just because you don't reach for the saltshaker doesn't guarantee you aren't being overloaded with sodiumprocessed foods, condiments, and restaurant fare all tend to have high amounts. So how well do you do when it comes to salt intake? Take our quick poll to see how much you know about this mouthwatering mineral.