Foodie Friday: Sensible Portions Veggie Chips



Vegging out takes on a whole new meaning with this snack. While these veggie chips cant replace your daily recommendation for vegetables, they can add a healthier crunch to your lunch.

The product: Sensible Portions Veggie Straws and Chips ($3.49 per 7-ounce bag; available online and at select grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Sensible Portions offer a variety of guilt-free snack foods including veggie chips, veggie straws, pita bites, and more. The veggie chips are made from real potato, tomato, and spinach purees, delighting your taste buds without the added calories that most flavorings pack into each bite. The ridged texture also gives this light, airy snack some pizzazz.

The health factor: One serving, or 38 veggie chips, contains 130 calories and 7 grams of fat30% less fat than the leading potato chip. Veggie chips and straws are also “flash-fried” (as opposed to “deep-fried”), meaning they are fried for less than 10 seconds, versus up to 3 minutes. The chips also have no cholesterol, no trans fat, no preservatives, and are GMO (genetically modified organism) free.

Why we love it: The serving-size label on the back! The large circle in the middle displays a number identifying the “portion” for each serving. An outer circle around the number identifies what is “sensible” about the chip. These snacks are also available in single-serving bags for an easy bite on the go.