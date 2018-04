This exotic martini (from my new book The Skinnygirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life) has just 156 calories—162 fewer than a traditional one!

In cocktail shaker, combine 2 ounces premium vodka, 1 ounce lychee juice (from a can of lychees; available at the grocery store or Asian grocery), and 1 ounce club soda. Shake well, and strain into a chilled martini glass; add lychees for garnish. Fab!