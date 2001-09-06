Foodie Friday: Dr. Lucy's Cookies



Need an afternoon treat? These hearty gluten-free cookies are a delicious nibble.



The product: Dr. Lucy's Cookies ($5–$6 for a 5.5-ounce box of 15 cookies; available at Starbucks and grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Crispy and subtly sweet. Dr. Lucy's cookies are closer in texture to an English biscuit, with a slight crunch in each bite. If you're a fan of fresh out of the oven, gooey cookies, these may not ease you sweet tooth. But since my cookie cravings hit mid-afternoon, these spice-infused treats made the perfect addition to a hot tea. I loved the subtle cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla flavors that satisfied me without sending me into a sugar coma.

The health factor: Three cookies will cost you only 130 calories, 5 grams of fat (2 saturated), and no cholesterol. And for anyone with food allergies, these are a dream come true. All cookies are baked without wheat, gluten, milk, butter, eggs, casein, peanuts, or tree nuts, and they're vegan and kosher.

Editors' pick: With four flavorsChocolate Chip, Cinnamon Thin, Sugar, and Oatmealthere's plenty to choose from. The chocolate chip cookies were an overall favorite, although a few staffers complained the chocolate chips were sparse. A close second goes to the cinnamon, which had sweet spice in each bite.

Why we love it: If you like crispy cookies, you'll love these lightly sweetened desserts. These are an easy way to serve sweets without unwanted stressespecially if you have family and friends with food allergies.