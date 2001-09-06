Foodie Friday: Jamba Juice All Natural Smoothies



When pressed for time, even making a smoothie can seem daunting. Jamba Juices All Natural At-Home Smoothie packets provide a convenient way to make a quick morning smoothie or post-workout treat in only a minutes time!

The product: Jamba Juice All Natural At-Home Smoothies. ($3 to $3.49 for a package; available at grocery stores in May 2010)

The taste factor: The smoothies are available in three refreshing flavors: Razzmatazz, Mango-A-Go-Go, and Strawberries Wild. The drinks are rich in fruity flavor, yet not too sweet, and we welcomed the seeds from the fresh fruit. They pack a taste identical to ones whipped up in Jambas smoothie cafes, and if you're feeling creative, add additional ingredients for a more unique taste.

The health factor: Each 8-ounce serving contains 120 calories or less and provides about 2 grams of protein. The smoothies are made with fat-free yogurt and contain one full serving of real fruit. The best part: Its infused with Jambas antioxidant boost, supplying 100% of the daily value of vitamin C.

Editors' pick: Razzmatazz. We loved the flavorful combination of fresh blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries.

Why we love it: With only two ingredients to worry about, these frozen concoctions are quick and easy. Just add half the package, 1/2 cup of apple juice, blend, and enjoyno ice necessary! Each package contains two servings if you just cant resist blending up another!