The Stay-Slim Secret Worth Celebrating

From Health magazine

Worried about the calories in your cocktail? Surprisingly, that glass of wine doesnt have to be a diet-buster. Tipplers everywhere have been cheering the news that women who drink moderately tend to stay slimmer than those who dont.

A study in the Archives of Internal Medicine found that women who drank about one alcoholic beverage a day gained less weight over a 13-year period and were 30 percent less likely to become overweight and obese than nondrinkers.

That doesnt mean you should take up drinking to lose weight, of course; overdoing it has its downsides. But one thing drinking doesnt seem to do is pack on the pounds, perhaps because women who drink tend to eat a little less to compensate or, as other research has suggested, because alcohol seems to slightly elevate a womans metabolic rate.